New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $109.27. 492,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,216. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.