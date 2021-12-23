Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $157.37

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.77. 622,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

