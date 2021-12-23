Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,912.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,780.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

