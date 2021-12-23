MMA Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,461,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.48 and a 200-day moving average of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

