Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,008.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,038.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

