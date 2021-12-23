Arqma One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,663.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $669,128.51 and approximately $4,663.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,780.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.33 or 0.08092325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00320185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.00894964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.00414109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00252176 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,803,088 coins and its circulating supply is 11,758,544 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

