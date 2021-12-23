Honest (HNST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,163.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $2,163.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00057728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.57 or 0.08037674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.18 or 0.99981565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007339 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

