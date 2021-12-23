Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,808. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

