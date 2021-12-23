ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ITVPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 7,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ITV has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

