Vertiv (VRT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Vertiv is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Vertiv had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

12/13/2021 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/10/2021 – Vertiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Vertiv is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

11/4/2021 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

10/28/2021 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 67,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 307,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vertiv by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

