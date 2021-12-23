Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

