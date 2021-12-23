$0.22 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

