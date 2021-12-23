The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $698.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.00 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

