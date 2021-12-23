iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,524 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,422% compared to the average volume of 219 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 196,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,541. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

