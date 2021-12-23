Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce sales of $60.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $319.99 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $362.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 93,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,902. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $229,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,606 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

