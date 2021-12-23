Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 257,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193,613. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

