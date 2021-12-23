Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEXAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €52.00 ($58.43) to €42.00 ($47.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 38,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,470. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Atos has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

