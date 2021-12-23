Phore (PHR) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,926.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004643 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033865 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.00419798 BTC.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,749,067 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

