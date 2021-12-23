Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $1.92 million and $791,775.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.59 or 0.08050852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,896.57 or 1.00000389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00074198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007330 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

