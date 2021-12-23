PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $12.36 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.36 or 0.00024280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $181.73 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00209829 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 318,897,425 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

