Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post sales of $415.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the highest is $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

