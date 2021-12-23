Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $298.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.58 million to $303.16 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.