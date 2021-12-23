Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce sales of $60.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the lowest is $60.05 million. Greenlane reported sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $170.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,703. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,776 shares of company stock worth $955,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,734 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

