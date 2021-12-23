-$0.31 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.37). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,827. The stock has a market cap of $339.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.54. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.