FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $481.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,893. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $478.89.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.