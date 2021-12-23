CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,127. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

