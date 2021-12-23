AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.