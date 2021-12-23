Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.