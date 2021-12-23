Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,954.24. 6,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,780.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.