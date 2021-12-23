Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,780.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

