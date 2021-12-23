1,344 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $404.86. 21,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.59 and a 200-day moving average of $334.56. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $255.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

