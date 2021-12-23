$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.54. 13,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

