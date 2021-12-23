Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $152.83. 4,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.