-$0.01 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. 9,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $845.09 million, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

