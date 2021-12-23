GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 398 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.07. 4,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,573. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.86 and a 200 day moving average of $569.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $256.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

