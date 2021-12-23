Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

