Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.92. 61,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,501,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $432,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $81,864,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

