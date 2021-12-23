$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $709.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $710.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $459.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.69. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.