Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of AAWW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. 7,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,712. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

