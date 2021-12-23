Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

