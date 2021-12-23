Adams Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 93,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866,538. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $252.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

