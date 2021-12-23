PotCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,103.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $3,103.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,966.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.26 or 0.08103821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00320622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.77 or 0.00894241 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00412443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00251085 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,156,128 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

