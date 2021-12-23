HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

