AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.45

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.45 and last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 128509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

