Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

