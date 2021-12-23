RED Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, RED has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $919,387.85 and approximately $32,094.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00320622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000079 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

