Contrasting Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.24 $3.16 million $1.05 13.58 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $9.97 6.22

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

