Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,709. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

