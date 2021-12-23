Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 2,746 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 323,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68,983 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:T opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

