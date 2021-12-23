Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.